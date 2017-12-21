76ers' Trevor Booker: Expected to play Thursday

Booker (illness) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker was unable to go through morning shootaround while dealing with an illness, but after resting and receiving treatment throughout the day, he's now on track to play Thursday. Look for the Sixers to update his status once again just prior to tip-off, though if all goes as planned, Booker will be in the lineup. With Joel Embiid (back) expected back as well, Booker likely won't see much more playing time than the 16 minutes he logged Tuesday against the Kings.