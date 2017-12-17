76ers' Trevor Booker: Out next two games

Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for both Monday's game against the Bulls and Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker sprained his left ankle during Friday's contest and will now need a few additional days off for further rest and recovery. The Sixers are saying Booker will be reevaluated in 5-to-7 days, so there's certainly a chance he's also held out of Thursday's matchup against the Raptors. With Joel Embiid sitting out Monday for rest, the Sixers are going to be short on bodies in the frontcourt, which should mean big minutes for the likes of Dario Saric, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson.