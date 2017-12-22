76ers' Trevor Booker: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Booker (illness) played 15 minutes off the bench Thursday against Toronto and finished with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists.
Booker landed on the injury report with an illness, but he was able to play through the ailment and should be considered healthy going forward. Since joining the Sixers, booker is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.
