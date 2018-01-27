Booker (finger) played 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Spurs.

While it was an unremarkable night for Booker, who had seven points and six rebounds, the news here is that he was able to play through a dislocated finger, which he suffered Wednesday against Chicago. The veteran will likely deal with some discomfort over the next few games, but at this point it doesn't appear he'll miss any time.