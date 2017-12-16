76ers' Trevor Booker: Ruled out Friday

Booker has been ruled out from returning to Friday's game against the Thunder after spraining his ankle, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

X-ray's on Booker's sprained ankle came back negative. Booker left the game after providing six points (3-4 FG) and three rebounds across 13 minutes. His status for Monday's matchup against the Bulls is unknown at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop