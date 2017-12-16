76ers' Trevor Booker: Ruled out Friday
Booker has been ruled out from returning to Friday's game against the Thunder after spraining his ankle, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
X-ray's on Booker's sprained ankle came back negative. Booker left the game after providing six points (3-4 FG) and three rebounds across 13 minutes. His status for Monday's matchup against the Bulls is unknown at this time.
