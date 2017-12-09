76ers' Trevor Booker: Will be available Saturday
Booker will be available to make his Sixers debut Saturday against the Cavaliers, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
After going through shootaround Saturday morning, Booker has officially been cleared to play just two days after a trade sent him to Philadelphia from Brooklyn. The veteran forward projects to immediately step into a consistent rotation spot off the bench, though his minutes could be limited in his first game with a new team. That said, the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (rest), and Dario Saric (eye) is considered questionable to play, so Booker may be thrust into a larger role out of necessity.
More News
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: At Saturday shootaround•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Dealt to Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play vs. Blazers•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...