Booker will be waived by the 76ers in order to make room to sign Ersan Ilyasova, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

After being acquired by the 76ers via a trade with Brooklyn, Booker averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 boards in 15.0 minutes per contest, playing a backup role behind star center Joel Embiid. With him no longer in the fold in Philly, guys like Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes could see more reserve center minutes, as Ilyasova is more of a stretch-four.