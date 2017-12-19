76ers' Trevor Booker: Will play Tuesday vs. Kings

Booker (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker missed Monday's game against the Bulls with a sprained left ankle and was also expected to sit out Tuesday, though he apparently made some unexpected improvement. He's now been given the green light to make his return and doesn't expect to have any sort of restrictions. It's good timing for the Sixers, as Joel Embiid (back) will be missing a second consecutive game and the team was going to be a bit short-handed in the frontcourt. For that reason, Booker could be tasked with a few more minutes off the bench than he's seen in recent games.