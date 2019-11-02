76ers' Trey Burke: Absent from injury report
Burke (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Burke was held out of Thursday's practice due to gastroenteritis, but he wasn't listed on the injury report Friday evening and appears to be ready to roll Saturday. Even when healthy this season he hasn't been able to sniff any playing time, so his availability shouldn't make much of an impact.
