76ers' Trey Burke: Added to injury report

Burke is questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to left calf tightness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Burke was a late addition to the team's injury report. He logged 19 minutes and scored 12 points off the bench in Sunday's win over Charlotte, though Raul Neto could be in line for more minutes if Burke is unable to take the court Tuesday.

