76ers' Trey Burke: Added to injury report
Burke is questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to left calf tightness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Burke was a late addition to the team's injury report. He logged 19 minutes and scored 12 points off the bench in Sunday's win over Charlotte, though Raul Neto could be in line for more minutes if Burke is unable to take the court Tuesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...