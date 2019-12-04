76ers' Trey Burke: Available Thursday
Burke (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's contest against Washington.
Burke has missed the last two matchups due to an illness but appears destined to return to the floor Thursday bearing any major setbacks. The guard is currently averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 assists over seven appearances with Philadelphia.
