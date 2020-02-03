Play

76ers' Trey Burke: Battling illness

Burke is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Monday's game against Miami, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

An absence for Burke wouldn't have a dramatic impact on the 76ers' rotations as the veteran guard's failed to crack double-digit minutes since Jan. 11. Look for a final update on Burke's status to come ahead of tipoff.

