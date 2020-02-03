76ers' Trey Burke: Cleared to play
Burke (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Burke is dealing with an undisclosed illness but will play through the issue Monday. He's appeared in just three of Philadelphia's past 10 games, playing a total of 10 minutes and tallying just two points.
