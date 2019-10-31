76ers' Trey Burke: Dealing with stomach flu

Burke missed Thursday's practice due to gastroenteritis, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The issue apparently crept up during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves, and Burke was sent home at halftime as a result. He has yet to appear in a game for the 76ers this season, though that could change if Ben Simmons is handed a suspension for his involvement in Wednesday's scuffle between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.