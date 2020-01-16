76ers' Trey Burke: Doesn't appear in Wednesday's win
Burke (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.
Burke remained buried on the bench for the entirety of this one while fellow backup point guard Raul Neto logged four points and two dimes in seven minutes. Neither player is consistent enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats, and coach Brett Brown still seems to making his mind up regarding which of the two he trusts to run the offense while Ben Simmons is resting.
