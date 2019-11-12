76ers' Trey Burke: Expected back Wednesday
Burke (calf) is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Marc Narducci reports.
Burke has been nursing a sore left calf since the beginning of the week and had to miss Tuesday's contest as a result. However, the Michigan product mentioned Tuesday that he'll be back on the court for Thursday's slate versus Orlando.
