76ers' Trey Burke: Full line in 19 minutes

Burke collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.

Burke was brilliant, dishing several dazzling dimes while filling up the stat sheet. Ben Simmons (shoulder) is expected to miss at least one more game, so Burke could be in line for decent burn once again during Tuesday's contest versus the Cavaliers.