76ers' Trey Burke: Good to go Wednesday
Burke (calf) is available to play Wednesday against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, Burke is good to go after missing Tuesday's game against Cleveland with left calf soreness. That said, the guard may not see much run with Ben Simmons back in the fold.
