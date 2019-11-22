76ers' Trey Burke: Good to go
Burke (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against San Antonio, Justin Grasso of ESPN 973 reports.
Burke was listed as questionable for Friday's clash due to left ankle and knee soreness, but the training staff has given him the green light. He's appeared in four games this season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds over that stretch.
