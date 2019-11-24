76ers' Trey Burke: Logs five assists in Saturday's win
Burke pitched in three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Heat.
Burke struggled from the field but made his mark in the assist column, handing out a season-high five dimes in a season-high 21 minutes. This is the third time through six appearances that Burke has connected on less than 30.0 percent of his shot attempts, but for now he does seem to have wrestled away the primary backup point guard gig from Raul Neto, who has combined for 20 minutes across his last three appearances while Burke has earned at least 15 minutes every time he's seen the court.
