76ers' Trey Burke: Not with team at shootaround

Burke was not with the 76ers during Thursday's morning shootaround, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

The 76ers need to trade or waive two players to make room for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson -- the two players the organization recently traded for. Given that Burke isn't around Thursday, there seems to be a fair chance that he'll be waived or traded.

