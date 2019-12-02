76ers' Trey Burke: Officially out
Burke (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah, Jon Johnson of Sixers Insider reports.
Burke was initially considered questionable due to illness, and the team has since elected to hold him out Monday. His next chance to return will come Thursday in Washington.
