76ers' Trey Burke: Questionable Monday
Burke (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Burke is listed as questionable due to the illness that cost him Saturday's game against Indiana. If he's held out, look for Raul Neto and Shake Milton to take on extra minutes.
