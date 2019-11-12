76ers' Trey Burke: Ruled out
Burke (calf) is out Tuesday against Cleveland, Mark Zumoff of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Burke was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon with left calf soreness, and he's since been ruled out for the matchup. His next chance to return will come Wednesday in Orlando.
