76ers' Trey Burke: Scoreless in 12 minutes
Burke had zero points (0-2 FG), three assists and one rebound in 12 minutes during Monday's 137-106 loss to the Heat.
Burke had been listed as questionable due to an illness but was able to give it a go. It was one of the rare nights when Burke saw more minutes than Raul Neto, who has taken hold of the primary backup point guard gig behind Ben Simmons. While neither backup is all that appealing for fantasy purposes, Burke has barely been involved at all of late.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...