76ers' Trey Burke: Scoreless in 12 minutes

Burke had zero points (0-2 FG), three assists and one rebound in 12 minutes during Monday's 137-106 loss to the Heat.

Burke had been listed as questionable due to an illness but was able to give it a go. It was one of the rare nights when Burke saw more minutes than Raul Neto, who has taken hold of the primary backup point guard gig behind Ben Simmons. While neither backup is all that appealing for fantasy purposes, Burke has barely been involved at all of late.