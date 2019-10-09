76ers' Trey Burke: Scores 11 off bench
Burke registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 14 minutes in Tuesday's preseason victory over Guangzhou.
Burke only saw 14 minutes off the bench, but he made the most of his opportunities by knocking home four of his seven attempts from the field. He may struggle to see consistent minutes during the regular season behind Ben Simmons and Shake Milton, but his performance Tuesday evening certainly won't hurt his case for playing time.
