76ers' Trey Burke: Scores 12 on six shot attempts

Burke collected 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 win over the Wizards.

Burke reached double figures in scoring for the second time in his last four appearances and matched his season high in boards. Meanwhile, fellow backup point guard Raul Neto was a healthy scratch. At this point, neither Neto nor Burke is all that reliable beyond the deepest formats, though Burke does offer a bit higher upside.