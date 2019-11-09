76ers' Trey Burke: Scores five in Sixers debut
Burke posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block in Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.
Playing in his first game as a member of the Sixers, Burke (coach's decision) provided quality minutes off the bench and the team was plus-10 while he was on the court. Although the 26-year-old saw his first action of the season, it was only because Ben Simmons (shoulder) was out. Burke should see action as long as Simmons remains out, even though he isn't expected to miss extended time.
