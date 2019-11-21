76ers' Trey Burke: Scores nine in Wednesday's win

Burke had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Knicks.

Burke held down the fort as the backup point guard, though he did spend some time playing alongside starter Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, fellow backup Raul Neto was a healthy scratch. Neither Neto nor Burke has solidified themselves as the regular backup behind Simmons, but Neto was relied upon more frequently when Simmons sat out a few games earlier in the season. At this point it's tough to trust either of the backups outside of the deepest formats.