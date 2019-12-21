76ers' Trey Burke: Scores seven in 12 minutes
Burke managed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Burke pitched in a decent line considering his limited minutes. He's not always part of the rotation, though he has turned in pretty solid counting stats when he has been called upon. Nevertheless, it's tough trust Burke beyond deeper leagues.
