76ers' Trey Burke: Signs with 76ers
Burke signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia on Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Burke played for the Knicks and Mavericks last season, averaging 10.9 points (43.1% FG, 35.2% 3PT, 83.1% FT) and 2.7 assists in 19.4 minutes per game across 58 total appearances. His deal with Philadelphia is a minimum contract that will pay him $1.84 million. He'll add point guard depth for a 76ers team that is thin at the position and in need of capable three point shooters.
