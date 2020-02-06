76ers' Trey Burke: To be waived

Burke will be waived by the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In order to make room for the acquisitions of Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, the 76ers chose to waive Burke, who appeared in 25 games this season for Philadelphia and averaged 5.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.2 minutes. It's possible he lands with another team.