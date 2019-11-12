Play

76ers' Trey Burke: Won't play Tuesday

Burke (calf) is out Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jon Johnson of Sports Radio 94WIP reports.

Left calf tightness will keep Burke out. He had seen increased run due to the absence of Ben Simmons (shoulder). Now that Simmons is back, it's not immediately clear what sort of role Burke will have once he's healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories