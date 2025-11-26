Maxey registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 loss to the Magic.

Maxey was one of the lone bright spots on the night, managing to lead the Sixers in scoring while delivering an efficient performance from the field. However, this was definitely a down night by his standards considering he was averaging 35.0 points over his previous five appearances entering Tuesday.