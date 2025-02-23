Maxey notched 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Nets.

Maxey stepped up with 31 points for the 76ers while Joel Embiid and Paul George combined to score just 29 points, but it wasn't enough in Saturday's last-second defeat. It was the 21st game of the year with at least 30 points for Maxey, who is averaging 30.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 38.4 minutes over his last 11 outings.