Maxey logged 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Hawks.

It was another tough night from the field for Maxey, scoring just two points in the first half on 1-of-5 shooting as the 76ers struggled to generate much offense outside of Joel Embiid. Maxey didn't fare much better in the second half, going just 4-of-12 from the field for 13 points while adding two assists and two rebounds. The poor shooting performance comes on the heels of a 4-of-18 night from Maxey in the Sixers' previous contest, as the point guard has now failed to reach 20 points in two straight after going for 30 or more in four of his previous six games.