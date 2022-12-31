Maxey (foot) is available for Friday's game at New Orleans, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports. He will have a minutes limit and come off the bench.

As expected, Maxey will be playing in his first game since Nov. 18. After missing the past month and a half with a broken foot, the team will opt to play it safe. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Maxey is on a minutes limit and/or comes off the bench for the next few games, if not longer. Shake Milton will likely see his role reduced significantly, and De'Anthony Melton is also at risk for decreased production.