Maxey chipped in 29 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 108-96 loss to the Kings.

Maxey's stat line is impressive considering Sacramento's defensive tactics. The Kings smothered Maxey on the defensive end, and while they failed to contain his offensive output, the point guard's inability to effectively direct the offense resulted in a pitiful night from the rest of the first unit. The other starters totaled just 20 points amid Maxey's second-worst assist total of the season.