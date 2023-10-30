Maxey dealt with a hand injury during Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers and will be evaluated in the coming days, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Maxey never exited Sunday's matchup and finished the matchup with 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. However, he was flexing his right hand during the game and will be checked out early this week to make sure he isn't dealing with a substantial injury. Coach Nick Nurse didn't sound too concerned about the issue, and Maxey will have several days to recover before the 76ers face Toronto on Thursday.