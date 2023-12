Maxey racked up 33 points (13-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 41 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over Toronto.

The Sixers got nearly all their offense from only three players, as Maxey tied Tobias Harris for the team lead while Joel Embiid also produced 31 points. Maxey has scored at least 30 in back-to-back games and six times in his last 14, a stretch in which the fourth-year guard is averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.2 threes, 3.0 boards and 0.8 steals.