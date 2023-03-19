Maxey closed Saturday's 141-121 win over the Pacers with 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Coming off a down game in Friday's win over Charlotte, Maxey made his tenth consecutive start Saturday. His 31 points tied Joel Embiid for the game's lead and marked his sixth 30-point performance of the season in what was a pivotal game for the 76ers and fantasy managers alike. Philadelphia now sits one game back of the Celtics for second place in the East, and the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. The 76ers have four games next week, and Maxey will need to play big minutes to keep their hopes of home-court advantage through at least two rounds of the playoffs alive.