Maxey registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 124-92 win over the Pistons.

Maxey's scoring output was modest by his standards, but he played only 27 minutes due to the lopsided nature of the scorer and bounced back pretty well from his 2-for-13, nine-point performance against Detroit in his previous contest. Maxey finished second on Philadelphia behind Joel Embiid in scoring Friday as 12 different players on the team logged double-digit minutes. The star guard also logged a team-best plus-37 point differential during his time on the court.