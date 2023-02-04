Maxey amassed 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 137-125 win over San Antonio.

An outburst from Maxey was long overdue. In his previous three contests, Maxey averaged a mere 10.3 points on 32 percent shooting. Unless the 76ers make an unlikely splash at the trade deadline, Friday's production is something you should see quite a bit down the stretch as he continues to benefit from more usage in the second unit.