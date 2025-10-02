Maxey logged 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

With Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) sidelined, Maxey operated as the offensive focal point Thursday. If either Embiid or George end up being limited to start the season, Maxey would be in position to rack up even more counting stats. The 76ers effectively shut down the star guard late last year while he nursed a sprained right finger, but Maxey looks to be fully healthy for the preseason.