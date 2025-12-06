Maxey chipped in 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over Milwaukee.

The four steals tied his season high, a mark he last hit Tuesday against the Wizards. Maxey has recorded multiple pilfers in three straight games and six times in the last nine, a stretch in which the 25-year-old guard has averaged 30.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.