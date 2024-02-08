Maxey ended Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Warriors with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

Maxey suited up despite battling an illness, which may explain his unusually quiet production. The star guard finished with his lowest scoring output since Christmas Day and didn't contribute much elsewhere in a game that got away from Philadelphia in the third quarter. Maxey will have Thursday to try to recover from his ailment before the 76ers take on Atlanta on Friday.