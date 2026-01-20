Maxey registered 29 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, eight steals and one block over 40 minutes during the 76ers' 113-104 win over the Pacers on Monday.

Maxey was active on the defensive end of the floor during Monday's win, just three days after tallying five swipes against the Cavaliers on Friday. Maxey was particularly effective in the fourth quarter with 14 points and four steals, demonstrating why he was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his six-year NBA career. He has averaged 28.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 2.8 steals over 38.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.