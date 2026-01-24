Maxey logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during the 76ers' 112-109 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

Maxey came out hot with 11 points in the first quarter, and his eight points in the fourth frame helped the 76ers close the gap during Saturday's loss. He finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid (38 points) while logging a fifth straight game of 20-plus points. Maxey has averaged 26.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 2.9 steals over 37.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.