Maxey has cleared concussion protocol and will play Tuesday versus the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Maxey has missed four straight games while in concussion protocols, but he'll return to action for a rematch against the Knicks. Before his absence, Maxey was on a roll, averaging 28.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38.8 minutes per game, but the star guard may face some limitations following over a week off.