Coach Doc Rivers said Maxey (foot) is "close" to returning but will likely not be ready in time for the team's Christmas day matchup with the Knicks, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Maxey appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a fractured left foot after being tabbed as a few weeks away on Dec. 15. Although he may not be ready quite yet, fantasy managers should expect a return within the near future. Maxey will likely have his minutes monitored initially, while Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton will see lessened roles upon his return.